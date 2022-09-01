MP faults DMO, Kozhikode district administration for delay in purchasing ambulance

ADVERTISEMENT

A controversy has broken out over the death of a patient at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, on Monday after he got stuck inside an old ambulance for some time.

M.K. Raghavan, Kozhikode MP, has alleged that both the district administration and the District Medical Officer (DMO) had delayed the purchase of a new ambulance for the Government General Hospital, though he had allocated funds for the purpose a year ago.

Koyamon, 66, of S.P. House, Karuvanthiruthi, Feroke, was seriously injured in an accident on Monday afternoon near the Kozhikode beach. Though he was soon admitted to the nearby general hospital, Koyamon was referred to the medical college hospital because of his severe injuries. However, he could not be taken out from the ambulance when it reached the medical college hospital after its door got jammed. Later, the door was broke open using an axe. But, Koyamon could not be saved, though medical help was provided at the hospital.

Mr. Raghavan claimed that though the proposal to buy the vehicle at ₹30 lakh was made in June 2021, no action had been taken for the next six months. Finally, it was approved in December that year after the issue was taken up with the District Collector, Mr. Raghavan pointed out. The purchase order was issued only in August. He claimed that there had been a culpable negligence on the part of the DMO and the district administration.

Meanwhile, the DMO has reportedly ruled out lapses on the part of the Health department staff. Though the ambulance was around 20 years old, it had got the fitness certificate from the Transport department till this year-end. It had been properly maintained, and patients had been safely transported till recently. The patient had been accompanied by a doctor in the ambulance. The DMO is learnt to have said in his report to the government that the caregivers who accompanied the patient might have tried to open the door from the inside, and it might have got stuck.