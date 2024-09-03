GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MP demands steps to release pension of retired employees of Kerala Bank

Published - September 03, 2024 01:20 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

M.K. Raghavan, MP, has written to the Central Commissioner of Employees Provident Fund Organisation demanding immediate steps to ensure that the Regional Provident Fund Office in Kozhikode release the eligible pensions for the retired employees of Kerala Bank in Malappuram district, adhering to the orders of the Supreme Court of India and the Kerala High Court.

In the letter, Mr. Raghavan has pointed out that nearly 128 serving and retired employees of the Kerala Bank, previously known as Malappuram District Cooperative Bank, have been remitting PF and pension contributions to the EPFO through their employers without any delay.

However, the Kozhikode regional office of the EPFO has refused to release the pensions to the retired employees due to some confusion connected to the merger of the Cooperative Bank with the Kerala Bank, despite repeated requests and orders from the Supreme Court of India.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Bank EPF members Action Forum has decided to stage a protest before the EPF office in Kozhikode on September 19 demanding the release of pension.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / Kerala / pension and welfare

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.