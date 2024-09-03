MP demands steps to release pension of retired employees of Kerala Bank

M.K. Raghavan, MP, has written to the Central Commissioner of Employees Provident Fund Organisation demanding immediate steps to ensure that the Regional Provident Fund Office in Kozhikode release the eligible pensions for the retired employees of Kerala Bank in Malappuram district, adhering to the orders of the Supreme Court of India and the Kerala High Court.

In the letter, Mr. Raghavan has pointed out that nearly 128 serving and retired employees of the Kerala Bank, previously known as Malappuram District Cooperative Bank, have been remitting PF and pension contributions to the EPFO through their employers without any delay.

However, the Kozhikode regional office of the EPFO has refused to release the pensions to the retired employees due to some confusion connected to the merger of the Cooperative Bank with the Kerala Bank, despite repeated requests and orders from the Supreme Court of India.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Bank EPF members Action Forum has decided to stage a protest before the EPF office in Kozhikode on September 19 demanding the release of pension.