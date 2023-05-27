MP demands Saudi VFS centre in Kozhikode

May 27, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Kozhikode

M.K. Raghavan, MP, has demanded that the External Affairs Minister and the diplomatic mission get in touch with the authorities in Saudi Arabia to open a new Visa Facilitation Services (VFS) centre in Kozhikode.

At present, there are nine VFS centres across the country offering visa services for Saudi Arabia, of which one is in Kochi. However, there have been several complaints about this centre. It reportedly has not been able to deliver on time, and many have lost their jobs in Saudi Arabia owing to the delay. Hence the demand.

Besides, a large majority of people who have sought employment in Saudi Arabia are from Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Malappuram districts. Travelling to Kochi for visa services was difficult for them, the MP said.