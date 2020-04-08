Kozhikode

MP allots ₹1.60 crore for medical needs

M.K.Raghavan, MP, has sanctioned ₹1.60 crore from his local development fund to address various emergency medical needs related to COVID-19 outbreak.

The amount will be used for purchasing rapid test kits and infant ventilators. The Kozhikode Government Medical College and Kozhikode Government General Hospital will mainly benefit from the aid, a press release said.

