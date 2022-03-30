Moving bottlenecks slow down traffic in Kozhikode city

Police presence thin at manually controlled intersections

A Civil Police Officer struggling to control traffic in one of the busy junctions at Palayam in Kozhikode on Wednesday | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Inadequate deployment of traffic police personnel at manually controlled three- and four-way intersections has resulted in a sudden rise in moving bottlenecks on major roads in Kozhikode city.

Despite demand from motorists and various organisations to deploy more personnel, the intersections are still being manned by one or two policemen or home guards each even during peak hours.

Moving bottlenecks have slowed down traffic on national and State highways. Often it takes a long time to untangle traffic snarls, which worsens due to manpower shortage. Increasing vehicle density coupled with stationary bottlenecks doubles the challenge in several other locations.

“Moving and stationary bottlenecks have been the norm at the busy Karaparamba Junction for several years now. The four-way junction with a narrow culvert towards the turning to Balussery route is still open for any traffic expert to find a solution,” said V.S. Manoharan, a retired Revenue official from Eranhipalam. He pointed out that policemen were not being deployed in sufficient numbers at the junction where the automated signal system rarely functioned.

Similar is the situation at Arayidathupalam Junction, according to autorickshaw drivers. They said policemen were hardly present at the wide intersection where vehicles often take diversions flouting norms. At least five policemen are required at the junction to ensure better traffic flow during peak hours, they said.

There are differences of opinion over the green time given at various signal points. Many argue that the interval between green and red lights should be revised after conducting a fresh audit of vehicle density, peak-hour movement, and distance from nearby signal points.

“Automated signal lights should be switched to manual mode to ensure better vehicle flow. At times, vehicles queue up at one side with a free road ahead. It can be addressed through some simple electronic adjustments and appointment of additional personnel,” said E. Vijayakumar, an ex-service man from Vengeri. According to him, a programmed signalling system with no flexible options never helps improve traffic flow.

Meanwhile, the traffic police said steps were being taken in each sector to decongest roads and improve vehicle flow without moving bottlenecks. The support of additional home guards and local police will be sought to address issues at overcrowded intersections, they affirmed.