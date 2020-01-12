Movie spoof, mime main attractions at Ragam

‘Movie spoof’ and mime were the prime attractions of the second day of Ragam, the annual cultural festival being held at the National Institute of Technology, Calicut on Saturday.

Arusam Madhusudan, founder of Indian Mime Academy, judged the mime competition. Musical enthusiasts were drawn to events such as ‘Amplified’ and classical music. Duffmuttu, kottupaattu and maapilapattu were some of the other events. ‘Advaya’, the tech summit, continued with lectures and workshops on machine learning and the Internet of Things, said a release.

A workshop by dancer Ankit Sati and a performance by musician and rapper Sumeet Samos kept the crowd engaged. Mentalist Suhani Shah and violinist Binesh Babu performed as a part of ‘Prodezza’.

The day started off with various literary events such as ‘Just A Minute’, debate and slam poetry. Students actively participated in ‘Crime Scene Investigation’ and ‘Treasure Hunt’ too. The final rounds of athletic events such as Strike 3 and Rabona were also held.

One-day workshops on drone surveillance, block chain, image processing, digital marketing, beatboxing and mobile photography were held.

Singer Shalmali Kholgade performed in the evening followed by Choreonite, the popular inter-college dance competition.