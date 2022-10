ADVERTISEMENT

The associate cameraperson of an underproduction movie was bitten by a stray dog in Kozhikode on Saturday.

According to sources, Jobin John, the cameraperson, has been working as a crew member for the movie Dasettante Cycle, produced by Hareesh Peradi Productions. He was bitten by the animal at Methottuthazham at 8 p.m. on Saturday in the course of the film shooting. Mr. John was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital and given treatment.