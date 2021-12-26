Move to recruit temporary staff in Calicut varsity kicks up a row

KOZHIKODE

26 December 2021 20:58 IST

Appointment only for a month, says VC

While a group of activists and academics have objected to Calicut University’s decision to appoint temporary staff on contract basis at the Pareeksha Bhavan, the authorities have downplayed the allegations.

Online applications have been sought for the posts. Thiruvananthapuram-based Save University Campaign Committee, in a recent letter to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is also the Chancellor, claimed that the move would impact the credibility of the examination system. It claimed that the move was to have at least 100 temporary staff for a year. Only residents of Tenhipalam, Pallikkal and Chelembra grama panchayats, which surround the university campus, can apply. They should be aged below 36 and graduates.

The committee claimed that jobs such as false numbering of answer scripts, packing of question papers, decoding of counter foils, and details of teachers evaluating the answer scripts would be given to the temporary staff. It will affect the secrecy of the examination process.

Vice Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj, however, said on Sunday that the university had only planned to set up a panel from which the required number of temporary staff would be appointed. Their number might not be 100. The appointment is only for a month, not a year. The process has just begun, Mr. Jayaraj added.

Those who object to the move alleged that their tenure could be extended. As per rules, permanent appointments to non-academic posts in the university should be filled only by the Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC). Temporary posts should be filled only through the Employment Exchange. The committee urged the Chancellor to direct the university authorities to make appointments to the posts from the rank lists prepared by the KPSC. It is learnt that some people are also planning to approach the court against the university.

P. Rasheed Ahammed, Syndicate member, had earlier urged the Chancellor to stay the decision. He had also sought creation of permanent posts based on a scientific study. Another way is to upgrade the outdated software of the Pareeksha Bhavan in accordance with the new developments, he had said.