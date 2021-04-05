Move to deploy SPCs for poll duty dropped

Kozhikode

05 April 2021 22:47 IST

Concern over rise in COVID-19 cases

Considering safety concerns in the wake of increasing COVID-19 cases, the deployment of Student Police Cadets (SPC) for election duty has been cancelled in Kozhikode district. In their place, select members of Student Police Cadet Volunteer Corps (SVCs) comprising SPC alumni will work as volunteers near polling booths.

“Within Kozhikode city limits, 110 SVCs are expected to turn up for duty. They join the Assembly election duty with the experience they gained as volunteers during the last local body polls,” said Pradeep Kumar, Assistant Nodal officer, SPC, Kozhikode city. He said the service of SVCs was laudable during the last election.

SVC project coordinators in the Kozhikode rural area said they would ensure the participation of 700 volunteers in various polling booths on Tuesday. However, over 800 SPCs who had already given their names to work as volunteers would not be able to join duty considering the pandemic situation, they said.

The decision to withdraw SPCs from election duty was taken at the last minute. Though the students were ready to offer their service, District Police Chiefs (Kozhikode city and Rural) reconsidered the proposal owing to the prevailing safety concerns.

There were 850 shortlisted cadets within the city limits alone who were ready to offer their service on Tuesday. The main task planned for them was to guide voters to polling booths and offer them field-level help.