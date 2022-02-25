Move to alter hill highway alignment in Kozhikode triggers protest

Vested interest groups scuttling previous proposal, allege locals

The suspected move to change a previously fixed alignment of the proposed hill highway has triggered massive protests by local residents, traders, and socio-political organisations in Chakkittappara and surrounding villages.

They said that replacing the Mullankolly-Chembanoda-Peruvannamoozhi route with the Mullankunnu-Panthirikkara-Thazhathuvayal stretch would adversely impact a number of villages.

Local residents who attended a protest march to the Public Works Department office at Perambra on Thursday said they would resist the plan to change the previously fixed alignment. According to them, the new alignment cold-shoulders the hopes of thousands of families at Thottilpalam, Mullankunnu, Chembanoda, and Peruvannamoozhi.

Merchants’ association leaders said they were clueless about the motive behind the plan, which, they maintained, would bring no financial gains, let alone administrative convenience. According to them, there is no opposition from landholders to the previously fixed alignment.

Officials of Chakkittappara panchayat also said that the move was quite unexpected, as they had been waiting for the speedy implementation of the alignment with local support. They made it clear that protests by local residents were genuine, and that the panchayat would stand by them. They pointed out that Thursday’s token protest was a visible endorsement of the panchayat’s stance on the issue.

Meanwhile, the villagers have constituted an action committee to challenge the PWD’s decision. They have also decided to take legal steps to get their demands addressed. Action council leaders said the change in the existing alignment covering 7 km was considered following suspicious intervention by vested interests.

The total length of the hill highway in Kozhikode district is around 120 km, and it is designed to connect several isolated villages to the national highway network. On completion of the project, the district will have uninterrupted connectivity with the 1,332-km hill highway project connecting Nandarapadavu in Kasaragod with Parassala in Thiruvananthapuram.