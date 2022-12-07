MoU signed for implementing Happy Hill project

December 07, 2022 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The programme aims at improving conditions at welfare homes

The Hindu Bureau

Kozhikode district administration, Social Justice department, department of Women and Child Development and educational institutions sign the Memorandum of Understanding. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Kozhikode district administration, Social Justice department, and the department of Women and Child Development and educational institutions for implementing the ‘Happy Hill’ project in Kozhikode, on Wednesday. St. Joseph’s College, Devagiri, Providence Women’s College, J.D.T. Islam College of Arts and Science, Holy Cross Institute of Management and Technology, and Malabar Christian College are the participating institutions in the project that aims at improving the conditions at welfare homes.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US