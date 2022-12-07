MoU signed for implementing Happy Hill project

December 07, 2022 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Kozhikode district administration, Social Justice department, and the department of Women and Child Development and educational institutions for implementing the ‘Happy Hill’ project in Kozhikode, on Wednesday. St. Joseph’s College, Devagiri, Providence Women’s College, J.D.T. Islam College of Arts and Science, Holy Cross Institute of Management and Technology, and Malabar Christian College are the participating institutions in the project that aims at improving the conditions at welfare homes.

