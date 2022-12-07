  1. EPaper
Qatar World Cup 2022Diary: Business as usual in Doha

MoU signed for implementing Happy Hill project

The programme aims at improving conditions at welfare homes

December 07, 2022 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau
Kozhikode district administration, Social Justice department, department of Women and Child Development and educational institutions sign the Memorandum of Understanding.

Kozhikode district administration, Social Justice department, department of Women and Child Development and educational institutions sign the Memorandum of Understanding. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Kozhikode district administration, Social Justice department, and the department of Women and Child Development and educational institutions for implementing the ‘Happy Hill’ project in Kozhikode, on Wednesday. St. Joseph’s College, Devagiri, Providence Women’s College, J.D.T. Islam College of Arts and Science, Holy Cross Institute of Management and Technology, and Malabar Christian College are the participating institutions in the project that aims at improving the conditions at welfare homes.

