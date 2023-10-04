MoU inked for supporting palliative care

October 04, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Indian Institute of Architects (IIA) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Institute of Palliative Medicine (IPM) for a two-year mutual cooperation for implementing various welfare projects and services for palliative care patients. IIA’s Kerala chapter and its nine centres will be part of the initiative. To mark the occasion, 100 architects took membership in the IPM’s ‘Tracks We Leave’ project. A collective membership fee of ₹1 lakh was handed over to the IPM authorities. A seminar on ‘Importance of Palliative care’ was also organised on the occasion for students in architecture.