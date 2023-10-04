HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MoU inked for supporting palliative care

October 04, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Institute of Architects (IIA) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Institute of Palliative Medicine (IPM) for a two-year mutual cooperation for implementing various welfare projects and services for palliative care patients. IIA’s Kerala chapter and its nine centres will be part of the initiative. To mark the occasion, 100 architects took membership in the IPM’s ‘Tracks We Leave’ project. A collective membership fee of ₹1 lakh was handed over to the IPM authorities. A seminar on ‘Importance of Palliative care’ was also organised on the occasion for students in architecture.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.