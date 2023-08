August 07, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

iLuZia Lab and Cyberdome have signed an MoU for implementing road safety measures through virtual reality in Kozhikode city. The project will be jointly implemented by the firm established at the Kozhikode Government Cyberpark and Kerala Police Calicut Cyber Wing. This follows discussions iLuZia Lab CEO P. Noufal had with Cyberdome officials. The MoU was signed in the presence of IGP P. Prakash at Thiruvananthapuram Police Headquarters.