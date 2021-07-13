Motorist run over by truck

KOZHIKODE

13 July 2021 00:03 IST

A 48-year-old motorist from Pannikode was run over by a truck at Omassery on Monday. The police identified the victim as A. Shaji, son of Imbichikandan.

Eyewitnesses said the man, who tried to skip a water-logged area in haste, fell under the wheels of the truck. He died on the spot.

Both the truck and the motorbike were coming from Thamarassery to Omassery. The accident took place around 11.30 a.m.

Advertising

Advertising

The body of the victim was moved to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

Some of the traders in the area said water-logged roads in many stretches were emerging as death traps for small vehicles and pedestrians. Overspeeding by loaded trucks was causing accidents along such routes, they said.

A trade union leader from Thamarassery said the potholes in some of the accident prone-stretches in Mukkom were yet to be filled by the laxity of the Public Works Department authorities. He claimed that it was the third such major accident reported from the 5-km stretch within just one month.