Motor Vehicles Department to install AI cameras in 45 locations in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

05 October 2021 20:12 IST

Project part of state-level initiative to reduce road accidents

The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) is planning to introduce high-end traffic enforcement cameras equipped with Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities in Kozhikode. Under the Safe Kerala initiative, the new project will make AI-based surveillance possible in 45 identified locations, which are at present outside the surveillance network.

The purpose of the new project implemented by the MVD’s Enforcement wing is mainly to track drivers reluctant to wear seat belts and helmets. Misuse of mobile phones can also be detected using the camera network which will be connected to the MVD’s modern control room.

According to MVD officials, both urban and rural areas will be included in the list of locations to be monitored under the state-level initiative to reduce road accidents. As the operations are fully automated with a single control room, there will be minimal manual responsibilities for the officials to process notices to be sent to the violators concerned, they add.

The Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation (Keltron) is the implementing agency of the project across the state. In Kozhikode district, they have completed the first phase of civil works. The final phase of fixing cameras after completing structural works is expected to be over in two months.

Apart from the AI-based cameras, the department has a number of other speed detection cameras linked to its state-level control room for stringent action. Road enforcement squad members in the district point out that the practice of blacklisting vehicles frequently caught for speed limit violations has had a positive effect on many reckless drivers.

The recent launch of Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras by the city police has also contributed to tracking road rule violations and the movement of suspicious vehicles used for criminal activities and drug trafficking. All the major entrances and traffic junctions in the city are now under the surveillance project linked to a district-level command centre under the police.