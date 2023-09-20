Motor vehicle workers in crisis with Nipah outbreak

September 20, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - Kozhikode

Curbs introduced as part of controlling the Nipah outbreak have again hit the lives of hundreds of motor vehicle workers in Kozhikode district prompting them to seek tax waivers from the State government apart from a favourable financial assistance.

The affected segment mainly includes taxi drivers and owners of commercial vehicles who are now struggling to meet even the maintenance cost of vehicles.

“We are in a situation to seek relief aid from the government to tide over the crisis that surfaced soon after the withdrawal of COVID-19 scare. Many will be happy if they get free ration as well,” said K. Shaji, president of Motor Workers Federation under the Indian National Trade Union Congress. A possible aid from the Motor Workers Welfare Fund Board can be considered to address the concerns of the workers in the sector, he added.

All the labourers’ unions have appealed to the government to grant more time for the payment of annual tax and other liabilities during the unexpected situation. They also sought exemption from compulsory payment of their share to the Welfare Fund Board Fund.

“The worst-hit are the taxi operators in rural areas of Kozhikode. Both Nipah and COVID-19 have been derailing their plans amidst the growing financial crises,” said Vinil Vasudevan, an autorickshaw driver from Kuttiyadi. He pointed out that many are not even in a situation to pay back EMI liabilities with the regulated services.

With a huge fall in the number of regular commuters, bus operators have been suspending many of their rural services as they are unable to manage the loss. Following the Nipah scare, many are also quitting from the public transport sector, worsening the operators’ crisis.