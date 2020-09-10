Motor Vehicle Inspectors threaten strike

Officers say technically unqualified ministerial staff being promoted to top posts

Motor Vehicle Inspectors and senior officers attached to the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) under the aegis of the Kerala Motor Vehicles Department Gazetted Officers’ Association will to go on a token strike next week in protest against the denial of promotions, cutting of employment benefits, and promoting under-qualified officials as Regional Transport Officers.

The officers observed a black day on Wednesday. The officials will now strike work on September 16.

A.S. Vinod, general secretary of the association, said in a statement that the officers of the technical wing of the MVD had been subjected to mental torture and unnecessary punitive action even when they were confronted with lack of basic infrastructure facilities in the department.

Instances of an Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector securing just one promotion and retiring after 20 years of service was common, he said.