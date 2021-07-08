Mother, suspected of strangulating daughter, admitted to medical college

Kozhikode

08 July 2021 18:14 IST

Sameera Navas, the woman suspected of strangulating her five-year-old daughter to death at Payyanakkal here on Wednesday, was admitted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on Thursday after she showed symptoms of mental illness. Police sources said her arrest would be recorded only after getting medical reports.

Ahead of the arrest, the post-mortem report would also be verified. On Thursday morning, the Panniyankara police conducted the inquest. They said it was suspected to be a clear case of strangulation based on preliminary evidence and confessions of the accused woman.

According to police sources, the woman was mentally unstable from Tuesday. However, her family members during the police investigation claimed that she had no history of mental illness. Meanwhile, some of the local residents told the police that she had made suicide attempts earlier as well.

Some of the local residents also revealed to the police that she had been spotted in a suspicious circumstance near the Kozhikode beach. Police sources said they would check whether the woman had any family issues which reportedly forced her to take extreme steps.

The five-year-old, Ayesha Rehana, was found motionless at her home by 6 p.m. There was no one at home when the incident took place. It was a group of local residents who rushed the child to a private hospital in the city from where she was referred to the Kozhikode Medical College. However, she didn’t survive. According to hospital sources, the child was brought dead.