Mother, seven-month-old daughter found dead in well

January 01, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - Kozhikode

The incident reportedly took place early on Monday morning

The Hindu Bureau

A 24-year-old mother and her seven-month-old daughter were found dead in a well at Vattoli near Kunnummal in Kozhikode district on Sunday. Police identified the mother as Vismaya, a native of Maniyoor.

The bodies of the victims were recovered with the support of Fire and Rescue personnel from Nadapuram. As part of further investigation, the Nadapuram police registered a case of unnatural death under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The incident shook the local villagers on New Year’s day. In the preliminary investigation, it was found to be a case of suicide. Some of the local residents revealed to the police that there were some family issues between the couple. The incident reportedly took place early in the morning.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies may seek help and counselling support by contacting any of the following numbers of Thanal, a centre for befriending persons instituted by the Indian Medical Association, Kozhikode. Ph: 04952-760000. Whatsapp: 7902281306.

