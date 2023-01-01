Mother, seven-month-old daughter found dead in well in Kozhikode

January 01, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - Kozhikode

A 24-year-old mother and her seven-month-old daughter were found dead in a well at Vattoli near Kunnummal in Kozhikode district on Sunday. Police identified the mother as Vismaya, a native of Maniyoor.

The bodies of the victims were recovered with the support of Fire and Rescue personnel from Nadapuram. As part of further investigation, the Nadapuram police registered a case of unnatural death under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The incident shook the local villagers on New Year’s day. In the preliminary investigation, it was found to be a case of suicide. Some of the local residents revealed to the police that there were some family issues between the couple. The incident reportedly took place early in the morning.

