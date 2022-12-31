ADVERTISEMENT

Mother-newborn care unit to be opened at IMCH in Kozhikode

December 31, 2022 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister Veena George will open a mother-newborn care unit at the Institute of Maternal and Child Health (IMCH) attached to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, on Monday.

In a release, the Minister said the model of mother-newborn care units that offered treatment to newborns while ensuring the presence of mothers had been acclaimed worldwide. Through this, the bond between infants and their mothers can be strengthened. Only select hospitals in the country have the facility. The unit at the IMCH will have eight beds.

Newborns who are aged up to 28 days will get treatment at the facility. Ventilators for babies born through premature deliveries and those who suffer from low body weight are available. There is facility for paediatric surgery as well.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US