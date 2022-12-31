Mother-newborn care unit to be opened at IMCH in Kozhikode

December 31, 2022 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Kozhikode

Health Minister Veena George will open a mother-newborn care unit at the Institute of Maternal and Child Health (IMCH) attached to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, on Monday.

In a release, the Minister said the model of mother-newborn care units that offered treatment to newborns while ensuring the presence of mothers had been acclaimed worldwide. Through this, the bond between infants and their mothers can be strengthened. Only select hospitals in the country have the facility. The unit at the IMCH will have eight beds.

Newborns who are aged up to 28 days will get treatment at the facility. Ventilators for babies born through premature deliveries and those who suffer from low body weight are available. There is facility for paediatric surgery as well.