Most restaurant employees in Kozhikode now have health cards

February 14, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - Kozhikode

Most restaurants in the city have ensured that all their employees have health cards, as the cut-off date set by the Kozhikode Corporation was Tuesday.

Even though the Corporation has been regularly issuing health cards to restaurant employees for a few years, the council felt the need to make sure that the restaurants complied with rules and made it mandatory recently.

“The purpose of health cards is to make sure that each employee maintains proper personal hygiene as they are dealing with food for a large number of people. We are looking out for people with skin diseases or other hygiene issues,” said S. Jayasree, Health Standing Committee chairperson of the Corporation.

As the cut-off date neared, the Corporation office witnessed an increased flow of restaurant staff to report before the Health Officer, who has been the sole authority to issue health cards. Though the State government order authorises every medical practitioner to issue health cards, the previous council of the Corporation had restricted the authority to the Health Officer to ensure efficiency and transparency in the process.

The validity of a health card is six months and hence restaurant employees need to renew them twice a year. However, restaurant managements find it difficult to ensure that all their employees possess the card, as most of them, especially guest labourers, do not stay in the job for more than a few months. Some employ daily wage labourers also.

The Corporation Health squad will start inspections from Wednesday. Strict action will be taken against restaurants that employ people without health cards.