Mosques suspend Friday mass prayers

COVID-19, which has disrupted economic and social life, has also affected the Friday prayers at mosques in Kozhikode city.

Perhaps, for the first time in history, prayers were called off to avert the spread of COVID-19. “We have decided to close the mosque indefinitely from Thursday itself in view of the threat of the contagious disease. Consequently, the jumah prayers was also cancelled,” P.M. Abdul Kareem, secretary of the Pattala Palli at Mananchira, said.

Likewise, COVID-19 fears haVE derailed the Friday prayers at Mohiudeen Palli near the Palayam market and Liva ul-Islam Juma Masjid, Lulu Masjid on the Mavoor Road and Muslim Service Society (MSS) Juma Masjid on Cherootty Road. “Prayers and congregations will be suspended until the dangers of the virus disappears,” Hussain Madvoor, general secretary of All India Islahi Movement, and vice president of Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen, said.

He said that mahal committees had decided to cooperate with the exhortation of the Chief Minister and the Kerala State Waqf Board to take precautionary measures against the spread of the disease. Mass prayers and social gathering had already been stringently restricted.

The Mujahid and Salafi organisations would positively adhere to the measures adopted by the government. Friday prayers have been suspended at the mosques at Civil Station, Narikunni, Palath, Chennamangaloor and other places in Kozhikode district as well, Mr. Madavoor said.

However, prayers have either been curtailed, cut short or held in a symbolic manner at many mosques such as the Misqkal Mosque at Kuttichira. “Before noon, the District Collector asked the committee members to restrict the prayers,” he said.

Similar steps were also taken at the mosques affiliated to Sunni organisations. But the suspension of prayers has not restricted the call to prayer by muezzin. Besides, the mosques have not been closed.