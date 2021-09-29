More women-led micro enterprises to come up in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE

29 September 2021 19:47 IST

Society for Assistance to Fisherwoman under Fisheries Dept. to offer assistance

The Society for Assistance to Fisherwoman (SAF) under the Fisheries Department has decided to facilitate the opening of more micro enterprises led by women’s groups in Kozhikode district with attractive grants and loan schemes.

To ensure the participation of youngsters, help will be offered to set up modern business ventures in tourism, fashion design, and boutique management.

The supportive scheme, which aims to back conventional business ventures in the fisheries sector, offers 75% of the total working capital as grant. A group will have to find only 5% of the total cost, as the rest will be arranged as bank loan. The products and services will have to be branded as Theeramythri.

Woman entrepreneurs associated with micro enterprises in the district said they had been getting alternative self-employment opportunities through the scheme with a satisfactory income. “We have even started three supermarkets in Kozhikode,” an entrepreneur said.

According to Fisheries Department officials, interested women’s groups comprising members aged between 20 and 40 can choose any of the suitable ventures from the approved options. There should be at least two to five members in a group to meet the eligibility criteria, they said.

SAF district coordinator N.P. Shyama said there were 139 successful micro enterprises managed by women in Kozhikode district alone at present. “Many such units are functioning in garment and furnishing sectors. This year, we are planning to support 80 more entrepreneurs after screening,” she added.