More wards in Kozhikode to be under lockdown

Kozhikode

18 August 2021 20:27 IST

TPR surges to 22.22% as district records 2,821 fresh cases

All the wards in Thurayoor and Koorachund grama panchayats will be under lockdown as the weekly infection population ratio (WIPR) is over 8 in these places. Fifty-five wards in other local bodies too will have strict restrictions in place now.

This is a significant rise as last week, only three grama panchayats and 37 wards in other local bodies had restrictions.

The new guidelines were announced by the district administration on Wednesday. Ten wards in Koduvally Municipality (1,7,10,11,22,23,29,31,33,34), nine wards each in Koyilandy Municipality (5,13,22,24, 26,35, 36,38,39), Mukkom Municipality (1,3,7,11,17,18, 20,31,32), and Feroke Municipality (3,5,11,13,14, 16,17,20,24), seven in Ramanattukara (3,5,13,15,17,21, 25), five wards in Vadakara Municipality (5,6,8,20,28), four in Payyoli (24,30,31,34), and two wards in Kozhikode Corporation (2,3) too would face curbs on social life.

All these wards would barricaded and entry restricted. Those who are infected with the virus and their contacts should be in quarantine. All the residents of the above-mentioned wards and grama panchayats would be tested in a week. Only those shops selling essential stuff and drugs would remain open between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. Hotels and restaurants can have home delivery. Travelling between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. are banned in these places.

Meanwhile, the daily test positivity ratio (TPR) for COVID-19 surged to 22.22% when 2,821 fresh cases of the infection were reported from the district on Wednesday. As many as 12,937 samples were tested.

District Medical Officer V. Jayasree said in a release that 2,794 people acquired the infection through local transmission and the source of 24 others was not known. Kozhikode Corporation reported 471 cases of locally acquired infections, Koorachund 85, Olavanna 78, Feroke 71, Koyilandy 66, Vadakara 64, Puthuppady 63, Kayakkodi 62, Omassery 51, and Chelannur 50. As many as 2,207 people recovered from the infection and the active caseload from the district is 26,515.