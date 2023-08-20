HamberMenu
More than 400 visually challenged people receive free smart canes

August 20, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
District Coordinator of Samagra Siksha Kerala A.K. Abdul Hakeem presenting a smart cane to a visually challenged person at a distribution programme in Kozhikode on Sunday.

District Coordinator of Samagra Siksha Kerala A.K. Abdul Hakeem presenting a smart cane to a visually challenged person at a distribution programme in Kozhikode on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The students of Government UP School, Iringallur, at Chelannur Panchayat in Kozhikode had a practical lesson in compassion on Sunday. They efficiently escorted every visually challenged person who reached the MSS auditorium in Kozhikode on Sunday to climb the flight of steps and into their seats.

It was the occasion of free distribution of smart canes to visually challenged persons in north Kerala, an event organised by the school management, in association with Bezer Blind’s Serving Friend, a Wayanad-based non-governmental organisation.

More than 400 visually challenged persons from all over north Kerala benefited from the programme in which they were provided electronic smart canes with a control unit manufactured by a Gujarat-based firm. The units, that would cost ₹2,700 per piece, were provided free of cost to the visually challenged persons as they were sponsored by Petronet LNG Pvt. Ltd. under their corporate social responsibility initiative.

A.K. Abdul Hakeem, district project coordinator of Samagra Shiksha Kerala, in his inaugural address pointed out that differently abled people, especially those who are visually challenged, are being left out of all development and technological advancements happening in the country. “These inequalities should not exist in a democratic country like ours”, he said, condemning the degrading treatment dealt out to a visually challenged teacher in a college recently.

President of Chelannur Panchayat Nousheer P.P. was the chief guest at the event. Representatives of Torch-it and Petronet were present on the occasion besides Rani Sharmila, the head mistress of the school.

