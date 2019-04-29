More signboards sought to check accidents on Ghat Road

The Thamarassery Ghat Road Protection Committee has appealed to the Tourism and Public Works departments to put up more road signs along Ghat Road in view of a rise in the number of accidents.

The committee said drivers ignorant of accident-prone stretches needed to be cautioned in advance with a series of road signs all along Ghat Road.

It has sought creatively crafted awareness boards that can make drivers exercise caution on the 12-km road with nine hairpins and encourage defensive driving.

The committee is of the view that such boards will go a long way in preventing violation of lane traffic rules and weight norms as well as rash driving. According to the committee, the demand has been pending with the authorities for long. “The Thamarassery pass is one of the safest routes to reach Wayanad thanks to its recent renovation. It has the tag of an accident-prone route because of carelessness of drivers are totally unfamiliar with it,” said committee general secretary P.K. Sukumaran. He added that poor driving skills, unhealthy driving practices, and sleepless journeys also doubled risks.

The committee members, who often get involved in rescue efforts, said improper gear shifting, continuous half-clutch driving, and unsafe breaking habits posed a challenge to new drivers on the route. They demanded that the police and the Motor Vehicles Department include special lessons in manoeuvring vehicles on mountain passes before issuing driving licences.

“The National Highways Authority of India has a greater responsibility to address safety concerns and come up with durable cautionary boards. Moreover, we are not authorised to erect such boards,” said M. Moidu, president of the committee.

He, however, pointed out that interventions by the committee had helped in checking anti-social activities and waste dumping attempts on the road.