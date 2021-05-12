More sections demand priority in vaccination

As the fear of the pandemic is gripping all sections of society, more groups of people are demanding that they be included among frontline workers to get priority in vaccine administration.

Taxi drivers involved in transporting COVID patients have raised the demand. “Besides transporting patients, we are carrying out services as part of several COVID-related programmes of the government. Our lives are at high risk too,” said Kasim.P.K, State secretary of Karuna Taxi Drivers’ Organisation. An online meeting of the organisation recently also suggested a hike in their charges considering the skyrocketing fuel prices.

The organisation has already appealed to the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, and Principal Secretary (Transport) on this matter.

Employees of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) too have pointed out that they maintain close contact with the public on their line of work, which has been declared as an essential service. The Kerala Electricity Employees Confederation has requested the Board to provide COVID vaccines to all employees on war footing. It has also asked to reduce the strength of KSEB employees to 50% until the vaccination is completed.

“So far five KSEB employees have succumbed to COVID. We do not have the luxury to stay at home,” said Sreevalsan.P, district secretary of the confederation. They have decided to observe Tuesday (May 11) as ‘Jeevan Raksha Day’ demanding appropriate steps to protect the lives of KSEB employees across the State.

The State Association of Private Security Industry has also demanded the immediate availability of COVID vaccine to private security personnel who are forced to interact closely with the public due to the nature of their job.

Ration dealers of the State had recently demanded to be considered on par with frontline workers, and the corresponding benefits including priority in vaccination, as they had direct interactions with the public while distributing the supplies from government.