More seats for UG, PG courses in Calicut varsity

KOZHIKODE

20 October 2021 19:01 IST

Vacant seats for reserved categories to be allotted to others 5 days after closing of admissions

More seats will be added to the existing undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses in government and aided colleges affiliated to the University of Calicut this year. It will be based on requests from those institutions and the facilities being provided there.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the university’s Syndicate on Wednesday. Colleges which became functional last year too will be benefited by this. If there are vacant seats reserved for differently abled persons, sportspersons, residents of Lakshadweep, and those from economically weaker sections, they will be converted and allotted to other students five days after the closing of admissions process. But it will require the university’s sanction.

The decision to increase seats follows widespread complaints that many students were unable to get the courses and colleges of their choice even after scoring high marks in Plus Two exams and the government approving a 20% increase in the number of seats.

At the same time, unaided colleges, where the fee is comparatively high, had a large number of unclaimed seats as well. The Syndicate also decided to seek explanation from unaided colleges which fail to fill 50% of their merit seats. This is in view of many merit seats lying vacant in such institutions last year and this year.

The practice of starting new courses, stopping them temporarily citing various reasons, and restarting them again will be subject to the approval of a district-level monitoring committee.

The Syndicate decided to set up cash counters at Pareeksha Bhavan from October 25, following demand from students. More staff will be deployed for Suvega, the digital students’ service centre of the university, which will be operational from November 1. A new section will be set up at Pareeksha Bhavan to expedite the setting up of question papers.

Charge memo

G. Radhakrishna Pillai of the Department of Life Sciences will be served a charge memo, as he has been accused of maintaining a UK citizenship. A legal panel of the Syndicate will examine all future statements to be submitted in courts for cases in which the university has been impleaded. It was pointed out that the university was losing its arguments in courts because of faulty statements.