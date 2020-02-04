Kozhikode

More seats for SCs/STs in local bodies sought

The National Alliance of SC/ST Organisations (NASSO) has called for an increase in the number of seats reserved for SC/ST candidates in the local body elections. They said at least one out of 10 seats should be reserved for SC/ST candidates in each local body. Also, SC/ST candidates should be considered for the post of Mayors in city corporations, they demanded.

