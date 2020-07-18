More rural roads likely to be blocked in Kozhikode

More rural roads are likely to be blocked in the days to come as part of intensive measures being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Kozhikode district. Police squads have been asked to ensure strict enforcement of the regulations and to stop the movement of people from containment zones to other areas.
Though inter-district travel is permitted, the movement of people from containment zones to other districts will not be allowed. Those who leave the district from other areas too have been asked to inform travel details to nearby rapid response squads.
Station house officers of rural police stations have warned of stringent action in case violations of containment zone regulations are noticed.
Incidents of people within containment zones using unblocked roads to interact with people in other areas have come to the notice of authorities.
At the same time, measures have been taken to avoid restrictions on the movement of vehicles on national and State highways.
Hospitals, shopping complexes, banks and the heads of private institutions too will be responsible for ensuring that no person from containment zones enter such institutions.
Considering the increasing number of cases, directives have also been issued to temporarily stop the use of biometric punching systems in areas where containment zone regulations exist. The Civil Supplies Department will temporarily suspend biometric verification at local civil supplies outlets and ration shops.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath