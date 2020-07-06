More restrictions in place in Kozhikode city

KOZHIKODE

06 July 2020 19:36 IST

Rise in number of people getting infected through contact

More restrictions have been imposed in Kozhikode city in the wake of the recent spurt in COVID-19 cases and the rise in the number of people under observation in the district.

The number of the recently infected patients surpassed the 100-mark in the past two weeks. More people are getting infected through contact too. Against this backdrop, District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao on Monday issued orders to avoid crowding in public places to counter a possible community spread of the infection.

Areas such as Valiyangadi, Palayam, S.M. Street, and Central Market will now be restricted zones, where the police will control public transport and movement of people.

Only one entrance and exit will be allowed at Valiyangadi, one of the main markets in the city. Movement of vehicles carrying goods to the market will be controlled, and those coming from other places and States will have to register themselves before entering the area. They will be issued tokens, on which the date of arrival and time will be recorded. The vehicles will have to return on the same day, and drivers will not be allowed to venture out and interact with people at shops. Representatives of traders’ bodies will make arrangements to provide food for drivers and cleaners. Besides, they will be subjected to thermal scanning.

All cross roads leading to Valiyangadi will be closed to traffic, and only local residents and traders will be allowed to enter the area. Identity badges will have to be given to local residents and traders by the respective associations.

Use of face masks and hand sanitizers as well as adherence to physical distancing norms will be compulsory. Not more than five persons will be permitted to assemble.