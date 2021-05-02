More restrictions in containment zones in Kozhikode

District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao has imposed further restrictions in containment zones and critical containment zones against the backdrop of the spike in COVID-19 cases here.

According to an order on Saturday, the regulations are under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. All containment zones will have one entry and exit point and the remaining roads shall be closed. No movement, except for medical emergencies, and for transporting essential goods and services, will be allowed. Outsiders can enter the area only for emergency purposes. Public gatherings will not be allowed and all public places will remain closed. People will be allowed to work from home and all offices and shops, except those in the essential service category, will be closed. Shops should stick to the protocol and adopt home delivery service.

Critical containment zones too have only one entry and exit point. Shops and establishments on food delivery, health and pharmacy will be allowed to open. All are expected to stay at home and local self-government institutions and rapid response teams should try to supply essential commodities to the doorstep of the people with the help of volunteers.

The Collector pointed out that there was a drastic increase in the number of new cases and the daily test positivity had gone up from 10.6% to 26% in four weeks, indicating that the disease spread was very high.