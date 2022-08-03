Kozhikode

More relief camps opened in Kozhikode

Staff Reporter Kozhikode August 03, 2022 21:29 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 21:29 IST

Two more relief camps were opened in Kozhikode district on Wednesday as part of efforts to mitigate rain-related calamities and offer shelter to affected families. With this, the total number of relief camps in the district reached 10.

Revenue officials said around 130 families had been accommodated in relief camps. As many as 30 families moved to relatives’ houses. Kayakkodi, Kakkayam, Chekkiyad and Valayam villages were the worst-hit in the incessant downpour.

Meanwhile, holiday was declared for three schools and three anganwadis on Thursday, as they were temporarily converted into relief camps. The order issued by District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy will be applicable only to KHEP GLP School, Kakkayam; GLP School, Kariyathumpara, and Paloor LP School. The anganwadis at Kandivathukkal, Mysoremala, and Muthukad will also remain closed on Thursday.

