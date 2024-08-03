More relief camps closed down in Kozhikode, families return home

As the rain subsided and the water level in rivers came down considerably, several disaster relief camps in Kozhikode district were disbursed on August 3 (Saturday). With 18 more camps closed down, there are 26 relief camps operating in the district at present, accommodating 1,642 people.

The maximum number of camps were shut down in Kozhikode taluk, which now has only four camps, against 13 earlier. Nine families with 25 members are staying in the camps at present.

The camps in Koyilandy taluk have also gone down from 10 to three, where 195 people from 63 families are being accommodated. There are eight camps in Vadakara taluk, where 778 people from 268 families are being accommodated. Of them, 562 are from Vilangad where landslips destroyed several houses.

A new camp has been opened in Thamarassery taluk. As many as 13 families from Paloramala in Kizhakkoth village were shifted to the camp at Government High School, Pannur, as the region was under the threat of landslips. There are, at present, 11 camps in the taluk, with 641 occupants from 242 families.

Two shutters of the Kakkayam reservoir that were opened two days ago have been closed as the water level came down. Since the red alert continues, the shutters will be opened again if the water level rises. People residing on the banks of the river have been advised to stay alert.

Water level has come down in most rivers in the district such as Poonoor, Mahe, Kuttiady, Chaliyar, Iruvazhinji, and Cherupuzha. The district is on yellow alert until August 5.

Traffic has been temporarily banned on the Ekarul-Kakkayam reservoir road, from Kakkayam town to the reservoir, where boulders falling onto the road from the hill has become a regular affair during the monsoon.

