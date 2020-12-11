More non-COVID patients approach overstretched MCH

KOZHIKODE

11 December 2020 00:20 IST

Doctors say institution may not be able to accommodate all in-patients

More people approaching the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kozhikode, for non-COVID-19 treatment have left the staff in a quandary as the services there are yet to return to the pre-pandemic phase.

According to sources, the lifting of restrictions coupled with a general sense of ease have led the people to reach the hospital in large numbers for consultation and treatment for non-COVID-19 diseases.

Earlier, many were not keen on going to the MCH, one of the two facilities designated by the government for COVID-19 treatment, for fear of contracting the infection. Infected persons from other districts in the Malabar region too are being treated here.

“Patients who had avoided visiting the hospital for the past seven-eight months are returning now. But the problem is that we may not have space to accommodate all of them as in-patients. For example, of the 11 wards in the general medicine department, eight are still being used for COVID-19 patients. Two wards have been adopted from other departments for the purpose as well,” some of the doctors said.

The sources claimed that of the nine wards in the surgery department, only four were being utilised now.

Only emergency surgeries and those for cancer patients were being performed. Cancer patients were not getting ward facilities. The gynaecology section is occupied by COVID patients as the MCH is the only government hospital in the district where their delivery cases are attended to. Most of the infected dialysis patients too are approaching only the MCH, they said.

“Unless a plan of action is devised to deal with both COVID and non-COVID patients, there is going to be chaos,” one doctor, who wished not to be quoted, said.

Meanwhile, the pandemic has delayed the academic work of postgraduate as well as graduate medical students, resident doctors and house surgeons.

In most medical college hospitals, they are the ones who work round-the-clock to run the system.

“If a batch of students and residents finish their tenure and leave, and if they are not replaced by fresh batches, it is likely to affect the quality of services,” a doctor said.