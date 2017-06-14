More Maveli stores to be opened in villages: CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that more Maveli stores will be opened in villages where there are no such shops now. He was here to inaugurate a Ramzan fair organised by Supplyco on Tuesday.

Mr. Vijayan said Supplyco would take steps to help poor and middle class consumers from the rise in prices of essential commodities. “Many big corporate companies with a large network of outlets have entered our State now. They have the reach and influence to conquer the market. State-owned firms should try to prevent their profit-oriented moves,” the Chief Minister said.

Mr. Vijayan said Supplyco should also train emerging entrepreneurs in food processing.

He said the Food and Civil Supplies Department had begun steps to prevent price rise during the upcoming Onam season.

“Last year, we had struck an understanding with traders in Andhra Pradesh to procure commodities without involving middlemen. This year too we will ensure that essential commodities are available at fair prices in the market,” the Chief Minister added.

Excise Minister T.P. Ramakrishnan, Food and Civil Supplies Minister P. Thilothaman, M.K. Raghavan, MP, and A. Pradeep Kumar, and V.K.C. Mammad Koya, MLAs, were present.