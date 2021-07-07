More local bodies in Kozhikode to have lockdown, triple lockdown

Kozhikode

07 July 2021 21:23 IST

1,683 fresh COVID-19 cases; TPR at 15%

More than half of the 70 grama panchayats, six of the seven municipalities, and the lone city corporation in Kozhikode district will see either a lockdown or a triple lockdown to contain COVID-19. The test positivity rate (TPR) in these places is between 10% and 15% and above 15%, respectively.

According to the district administration, Vadakara, Koduvally, Feroke and Payyoli municipalities, and Velam, Balussery, Kakkodi, Narikkuni, Perumanna, Chelannur, Naduvannur, Thikkodi, Madavoor, Puthuppady, Chorod, Koothali, Panangad, Kadalundi, Villiappalli, Changaroth and Kodiyathur grama panchayats will have a triple lockdown with the TPR there going above 15%. They are in the ‘D’ category as classified by the State government, said a release on Wednesday.

Kozhikode Corporation, Koyilandy Municipality, Purameri, Atholi, Karassery, Meppayyur, Narippatta, Cheruvannur, Chemanchery, Ayanchery, Thalakkulathur, Kuruvattur, Omassery, Arikkulam, Olavanna, Chengottukavu, Kayakkodi, Mavoor, Moodadi, Kodanchery, Kottur, Thamarassery, Unnikulam, Kizhakkoth, and Onchiyam will have a lockdown, as the TPR there is between 10% and 15%. They are in the ‘C’ category. Edachery, Koorachund and Valayam grama panchayats are in ‘A’ category with a TPR below 5% and Mukkom Municipality and 27 other grama panchayats are in ‘B’ category.

Advertising

Advertising

Only shops selling essential stuff and medicines can remain open between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. in local bodies where triple lockdown is in force. Hotels and restaurants can have only home delivery.

All government / semi-government institutions, banks, and other offices can function with 50% staff in places where a lockdown is in force. Other staff should work from home. Shops selling essential items and medicines can remain open between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Textile shops, and those selling jewellery, footwear, and educational books, along with workshops can function only on Fridays.

Hotels can have home delivery or takeaway facility. Local bodies in ‘A’ and ‘B’ categories will see more relaxations in restrictions. Lockdown will be implemented on Saturdays and Sundays.

Meanwhile, 1,683 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from the district on Wednesday, of which 1,662 were due to local transmission of the infection. The source of 12 others was not known. The daily TPR surged to 13.3% when 12,832 samples were tested. Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 240 locally acquired infections, Perumanna 55, Koyilandy and Puthuppady 53, and Olavanna 42. As many as 1,055 people recovered from the infection, and the active caseload is 13,965.