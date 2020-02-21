More international and domestic flights from Calicut on the anvil

Calicut airport authorities are yet to cash in on the partial closure of the Kochi airport

Kozhikode

21 February 2020 22:47 IST

Indigo to launch daily non-stop flight to Jeddah from March 29

Close on the heels of Air India resuming the operation of its jumbo service to Saudi Arabia, more airline companies are planning to operate domestic and international flights from the Calicut airport.

Airport Director K. Srinivasa Rao said that Indigo would launch a daily non-stop flight to Jeddah from March 29. The flight will depart from Kozhikode at 8.55 a.m. and land in Jeddah at 12.20 p.m. The departure flight from Jeddah is at 1.20 p.m.

The airline will also begin the operation of a daily Kozhikode-Riyadh-Kozhikode flight from March 20. The flight will depart from Kozhikode at 7.30 a.m. and from Riyadh at 11.30 p.m. The airline has also announced a daily non-stop flight to Delhi from March 20. The flight would depart from Kozhikode at 8.25 p.m. and from Delhi at 11.30 p.m., Mr. Rao said.

Advertising

Advertising

He said that Indigo would introduce a daily non-stop flight between Kozhikode and Dammam from March 10. The flight will depart from Kozhikode at 7.35 a.m. and from Dammam at 12.40 p.m. Spicejet was also starting a Mumbai flight at 7 p.m. from March 29. The new flight, however, was in lieu of the earlier Bengaluru destination, he added.

Early this week, Air India had reintroduced its Boeing 747-400 direct flight twice a week — Monday and Saturday — to Jeddah. The flight will depart from Kozhikode at 5.30 p.m. and from Jeddah, on Fridays and Sundays, at 11.15 p.m.

However, Dubai-based Emirates, which had also got approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, has not yet announced the operation of wide-bodied aircraft from the airport.

Further, Calicut airport authorities are yet to cash in on the partial closure of the Kochi airport. The airport was partially closed from November 30 for mandatory re-carpeting work of its runway.

Previously, the Ministry of Civil Aviation had considered a proposal to divert at least some flights operating from Kochi to Calicut and Kannur airports. But nothing has materialised till now. However, a flight from Agatti, Lakshadweep, has been diverted via Kozhikode to Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, M.K. Raghavan, MP, has urged chairman of Indirect Taxes and Customs Board M. Ajith Kumar and chairman of Airports Authority of India Arvind Singh to install more machines for clearance of luggage at the Calicut airport. The shortage of machines was delaying the customs clearance at the airport despite the international wing moving to a new complex.