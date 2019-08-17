More flood victims return home

The number of flood victims in government-sponsored relief camps in the district has come down drastically with Kozhikode returning to normality.

As of now, 3,615 people from 1,083 families have been accommodated at 31 camps in four taluks- Kozhikode, Koyilandy, Vadakara and Thamarassery. Over 60,000 people had to be sheltered at the camps till Monday.

Some of the families are unable to return to their houses because the cleaning of the slush left by floodwaters has not been completed. Others have lost their homes in landslips triggered by incessant rain. Relief materials have been distributed at the centres as well as to those returning homes. Special camps will be arranged to repair damaged electronic items and household equipment. They will be held at Malabar Christian College on August 17 and 18.

However, the district administration has given priority to prevent the spread of waterborne diseases — typhoid, diarrhoea, cholera, leptospirosis and hepatitis - and vector-borne diseases such as malaria and dengue. Tackling contamination of drinking water is also a challenge. Unlike last year, massive flooding affected more people in the city and its suburbs. The overflowing of Poonoorpuzha, Iruvanjipuzha, and the Chaliyar had led to flooding in Mavoor, Peruvayal, Olavanna, Nallalam, Cheruvannur, Areekkad, Kundayithode, Vengeri and Kannadikkal. Last moment, flooding forced people residing in low-lying areas to move to safer places.

Meanwhile, the Department of Education has begun examining fitness of school buildings partially damaged after the torrential rain last week.

Repairs have been carried out in 58 out of the 69 schools that sustained damage in rain.

Repairs are being carried out in the 11 remaining schools and they will be completed by Sunday. Those schools which received fitness certificate had been allowed to function, Seeram Sambasiva Rao, District Collector, said.

Last Thursday, the Government Ganapath Boys School building on Kallai Road had been fully damaged after two iron pillars from a nearby hotel crashed into the roof of the school during heavy winds. A major tragedy was averted as the Collector had declared holiday of educational institutions on that day.