More facilities for Sabarimala pilgrims

Pilgrimage corridor under the Malabar Devaswom Board.

Pilgrimage corridor under the Malabar Devaswom Board.

Outlying the programmes and initiatives for next fiscal, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has said that the State government will accord top priority to the development of Sabarimala Temple.

More facilities will be provided for the pilgrims reaching the holy hillock at the Lord Ayyappa Temple. “As a measure to increase the amenities and facilities to the Sabarimala pilgrims, midway pilgrim shelters [Idathavalams] will be strengthened,“ the Governor said in his customary policy address marking the commencement of the annual budget session in the State Assembly on Friday.

Also, he said that the State government had initiated steps for launching a pilgrimage corridor connecting the famous temples under the Malabar Devaswom Board.