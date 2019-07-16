More emergency rescue guards to be posted

The Fisheries Department has decided to appoint four more rescue guards on a contract basis at its Beypore Fisheries station to support the emergency rescue operation and ongoing sea patrol activities against illegal fishing.
This will be in addition to the already appointed 13 rescue squads to take care of the rescue needs during the trawl ban period.
The service of the new squad will be available till the next trawl ban period. The screening of eligible candidates will be held at the Fisheries Assistant Director's office at Beypore on July 22.
