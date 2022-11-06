The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) will open seven more electric vehicle charging stations in Kozhikode as part of encouraging pollution-free rides. With this, the total number of such stations powered by the KSEB will be 17. Koyilandy, Thamarassery and Puthuppadi regions have been given priority for the opening of new stations. Pre-paid service is available in all these spots, officials said.
More electric charging stations to come up in Kozhikode
With this, total number of such stations powered by KSEB will be 17
