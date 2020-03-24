More curbs at harbours amid pandemic fears

More restrictions have been put in place at fishing harbours in Kozhikode district as part of the Fisheries Department’s efforts to minimise the possibility of COVID-19 infection among fishers and coastal families.

There will also be restrictions on the entry of the public for purchase at harbours until further orders. Besides, the conventional auctioning procedures have been suspended.

Matsyafed and Fisheries Department officials will be responsible for conducting safe auctioning with the approval of the district administration. The district administration will review the wholesale prices every week and display them at harbours for fair trade.

Harbour management committees in consultation with the Fisheries Department can implement a total lock-down in case of an emergency.

Such a voluntary regulation is now in place at the Chombal harbour, which has been been approved by the Fisheries Department.

According to members of the Chombal Harbour management committee, restrictions will be on till March 31. “It is likely to leave around 2,000 fishers and allied workers jobless, but we have no other option to meet the challenge,” they said.

There is also a plan to prevent the entry of children and elderly persons to harbours. Awareness boards will be put up near harbour gates.

Police patrol will be intensified to prevent the entry of quarantined individuals to the harbour area. Labour Department officials have been asked to collect details of migrant workers engaged in fishing activities and adopt proper measures for their safety at work.

In line with the safety guidelines under the Break the Chain campaign, hand washing facilities have been made available at all harbours. Similarly, merchants engaged in retail sales will also have to follow safety instructions and wear masks.