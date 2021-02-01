More COVID wards at MCH may leave others in lurch, say doctors

‘Non-critical COVID patients should be referred to other government hospitals’

The surge in fresh COVID-19 cases in the district may have prompted the authorities at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kozhikode, to set aside two more wards for the infected persons. But a section of doctors believe that this decision is affecting the treatment of non-COVID patients, whose numbers have tripled in the past few weeks.

The authorities on January 22 proposed to discharge patients in wards 1 and 2 as soon as their condition improves or shift them to other wards, in view of the “filling of the wards in the hospital due to a surge”. It was pointed out that many patients from other government hospitals and those in the private sector were being referred to the MCH even in the night, without the knowledge of the COVID nodal officer.

A doctor told The Hindu on Sunday that though some patients were discharged from the General Medicine wards in recent days, they had to readmit some of them because they could not be accommodated elsewhere. Some other doctors pointed out that of the 12 wards in the General Medicine Department, not even one-third is now being used for non-COVID patients now. Only one ward had ICU with oxygen support. The number of daily surgeries conducted was not even half of those performed in pre-COVID days.

Lack of facilities

In such a situation, taking away more wards for COVID treatment would leave the non-COVID patients in the lurch, they claimed. Being a major medical college hospital in the Malabar region, Kozhikode MCH gets patients from Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod also. The doctors claimed that though additional wards had been allotted to compensate for the loss in General Medicine Department earlier, they don’t have facilities such as the equipment for oxygen support, which was necessary for at least some of the patients. Another issue is that though the Health Department is actively promoting home isolation, infected persons in the non-critical category are still being admitted to the MCH. “Looks like the authorities are concerned only about COVID patients. No thought is being given for the suffering others. Non-critical COVID patients should be referred to other government hospitals,” some of the doctors said.

However, a senior hospital functionary told The Hindu that the decision was just to make use of some wards which were not being fully utilised. “We had taken over some wards from other departments for COVID treatment. They were recently restored. When there was a surge in the number of patients, we did not want to take them back,” the official added.