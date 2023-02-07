More courses at Kozhikode GEC get NBA accreditation

February 07, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Kozhikode

More courses at the Government Engineering College (GEC), Kozhikode, have been accredited by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) of the All-India Council for Technical Education.

P.P. Sajith, principal of the college, said on Tuesday that two postgraduate courses and one undergraduate course were recently accredited by the agency. The UG course is in Electronics and Communication Engineering and the PG courses are in Computer Aided Process Design (Department of Chemical Engineering) and Energy System Analysis and Design (Department of Mechanical Engineering).

With this, five of the six B.Tech programmes and two of the three M.Tech programmes have got NBA accreditation. The National Institute of Technology-Calicut and Government Engineering College, Thrissur, are the only other engineering colleges whose PG programmes have been accredited by the agency.

Mr. Sajith said students from accredited programmes have better employability, especially outside the State. It would also help secure funds for research and development programmes, he added.