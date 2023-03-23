More centres for Calicut varsity common entrance test this year

March 23, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - Kozhikode

The University of Calicut expects to attract more students to its postgraduate (PG) courses offered on its campus, affiliated colleges, and study centres in the coming academic year.

More centres, including a couple of them in Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur, have been planned for this year’s Common Admission Test (CAT) for admissions to the courses. Notification for the examination was issued on Wednesday.

According to Dinoj Sebastian, Director of Admissions, the number of exam centres has gone up from 21 last year to 28. Students can also choose the nearby centre of their choice while filing applications online. If there are more number of applicants in that centre, the student will be shifted to the next nearby centre. This system had not been there before. Exams will be held on May 18 and 19.

A total of 49 PG courses are being offered by affiliated colleges, university study centres, and departments on the university campus at Tenhipalam. They include four integrated PG courses on the university campus, MCA, MSW, and BPEd courses at study centres, and MPEd, BPEd, MSW, MA (Journalism and Mass Communication), MSc (Health and Yoga Therapy), and MSc (Forensic Science) at affiliated colleges. Plus Two students can apply for integrated PG courses and those in their final semester/year can apply for BPEd and PG courses. Visit https://admission.uoc.ac.in/ for details.

For the past few years, the university had been setting up centres in districts other than Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Wayanad, and Palakkad under its jurisdiction to attract students. This time, there will be two centres in Thiruvananthapuram, apart from one in Kannur. There is a steady demand for the recently introduced integrated PG courses as well. Mr. Sebastian said that the varsity had got around 2,000 applications for the programmes. Around 10,000 students are expected to take the exams.

