More beds, ventilators in hospitals to address COVID-19 spread

More beds will be added to hospitals and additional ventilators will be provided in Kozhikode district to address any emergency situation related to the spread of COVID-19, Minister for Labour and Excise T.P. Ramakrishnan has said.

He was addressing a review meeting here on Saturday. Mr. Ramakrishnan pointed out that private hospitals too would be part of the containment efforts. “There are 5,200 beds in 70 private hospitals in Kozhikode district. Discussions are on between the district administration and hospital managements to figure out how many of them can be used,” said the Minister. The Indian Medical Association has also extended help.

Steps will be taken to set up a special COVID-19 observation centre at the Youth Hostel in the city under the Youth Hostels Association of India. Hand sanitisers will be provided at banks and ATM kiosks.

Airport bus service

Meanwhile, Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran said at the meeting that special bus services would be launched for air travellers who land at the Calicut International Airport. This is against the backdrop of many passengers using public transport to reach home. Other passengers would not be allowed in these buses.

District Medical Officer V. Jayasree said 7,649 were under observation in the district for suspected COVID-19 in Kozhikode. As many as 1,851 were newly added. Eight are undergoing treatment at the isolation ward attached to the Government Medical College Hospital and 15 were at the Government General Hospital. Four were discharged from the medical college hospital and five from the general hospital. Of the 156 body fluid samples of suspected patients sent for lab tests, 137 had turned negative.

Special control room

A special control room has been set up to monitor the ambulance service that takes those in home quarantine and suspected patients identified by monitoring squads to hospitals. Ninety per cent of the primary contacts of suspected patients are under observation now. Twenty-four squads have been stationed at border points, railway stations and bus stations. Their numbers will be raised if necessary. N-95 masks should be used only in necessary situations and their retail sale would be controlled to make them available only for hospitals, said a release.